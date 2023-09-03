Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from the show

MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the previous episode, we have seen how the contestants were divided into two teams where they had to make three different

Gurkirat, Priyanka, and Kamldeep will be in one team whereas Aruna, Nayanjyoti, and Shanta will be in one team.

We did see how the blue team in which Gurkirat, Priyanka, and Kamldeep were their struggled to make pizzas and had a tough time impressing the judges a burnt Pizza was presented which got the judges furious, and that the end it was that team that went in the black apron challenge.

Since Kamldeep is the first finalist of the show she was saved from going into the elimination round.

In the upcoming episode, Sachin and Survana who during the first test only failed and went in to eliminate around along with Priyanka and Gurkirtat.

During the black apron challenge, all the contestants would be given a treasure hunt which they would have to complete, in order to reach the next round.

The contestants will be seen giving their hundred percent in the challenge in order to save themselves from getting eliminated from the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would get eliminated from the show and who would be able to save themselves.

