Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from the show

In the upcoming episode of the show Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat will take the black apron challenge and only one of them would be saved.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 19:40
Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from

MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the previous episode,  we have seen how the contestants were divided into two teams where they had to make three different

Gurkirat, Priyanka, and Kamldeep will be in one team whereas Aruna, Nayanjyoti, and Shanta will be in one team.

We did see how the blue team in which Gurkirat, Priyanka, and Kamldeep were their struggled to make pizzas and had a tough time impressing the judges a burnt Pizza was presented which got the judges furious, and that the end it was that team that went in the black apron challenge.

ALSO READ : 'MasterChef India': Contestant lays out South Indian cuisine beyond idli, dosa

Since Kamldeep is the first finalist of the show she was saved from going into the elimination round.

In the upcoming episode, Sachin and Survana who during the first test only failed and went in to eliminate around along with Priyanka and Gurkirtat.

During the black apron challenge, all the contestants would be given a treasure hunt which they would have to complete, in order to reach the next round.

The contestants will be seen giving their hundred percent in the challenge in order to save themselves from getting eliminated from the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would get eliminated from the show and who would be able to save themselves.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

 

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar Aruna Vijay Kamaldeep Kaur Gurkirat Priyanka Biswas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 19:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
High Point Drama! Angad throws a challenge to Sahiba, The latter goes missing
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gains consciousness and holds Akshara’s hand; Abhinav left speechless
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya takes revenge by taking Choti Anu away from Anuj and Anupama
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav takes a stand for Akshara while Manjari blames the latter for all the mishap
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
High Drama! Katha Ankahee: Viaan makes a deal to help Neerja, Katha finds Yuvraj with Meera
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor
Satish Kaushik revealed in a throwback interview how Anil Kapoor helped him revive his career as a filmmaker

Latest Video

Related Stories
Radhika
Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya to see Radhika trapped in a dangerous fire situation
Chashni
From Star Plus' Upcoming Masaledaar Show Chashni, Sisters Roshni and Chandani Embarked On A Train Journey To Promote Their Show and Enteracted With The Commuters
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant to be part of the upcoming season?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant to be a part of the upcoming season?
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola Khanna approached for the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola Khanna approached for the show?
TejRan
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra part ways? The latter’s cryptic post is making TejRan fans nervous
Sharad Kelkar
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga