Master Chef India Season 7 : The judges introduce the three rounds that the contestants will have to go through this week to save themselves from the elimination

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show, as different people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel- Sony Television. It’s only been one week since the show has begun, and it’s doing extremely well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 16 contestants who will compete with each other and will cook tasty dishes in tough challenges. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, whereas the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and are impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, a few of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the upcoming episode, the judges will put the contestants trough a tough test of three rounds where they will have to prove themselves.

In the first round and second rounds of the game, the contestants will be divided into two teams where at first they will have to cook on a track, then they will have to cook the same dish without seeing each other and only by following each other’s instruction and the last one, they will have to taste the spices and will have to guess them.

Well, seems like this week is going to be tough for the contestants as they would be going all out to prove themselves.

