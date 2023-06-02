Master Chef India Season 7 : The judges introduce the three rounds that the contestants will have to go through this week to save themselves from the elimination

In the upcoming episode of the show the contestants will have to go through three rounds to prove themselves and whoever would perform better will get saved while the rest would go into the elimination round.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 17:01
Master Chef India Season 7 : The judges introduce the three rounds that the contestants will have to go through this week to sav

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show, as different people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel- Sony Television. It’s only been one week since the show has begun, and it’s doing extremely well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

The show finally got its top 16 contestants who will compete with each other and will cook tasty dishes in tough challenges. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, whereas the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and are impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, a few of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the upcoming episode, the judges will put the contestants trough a tough test of three rounds where they will have to prove themselves.

In the first round and second rounds of the game, the contestants will be divided into two teams where at first they will have to cook on a track, then they will have to cook the same dish without seeing each other and only by following each other’s instruction and the last one, they will have to taste the spices and will have to guess them.

Well, seems like this week is going to be tough for the contestants as they would be going all out to prove themselves.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  'MasterChef India': Contestant lays out South Indian cuisine beyond idli, dosa

 

 

 

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 17:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Did you know, actor Karan Wahi is the key to Dear Ishq co-stars Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani's friendship?!
MUMBAI :Jo pyaar likhta hai, kya pyaar karne ke kaabil hai? Disney+ Hotstar recently launched its latest romantic drama...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Aarav’s sweet gesture for mom Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan jealous as Ehsan gets close to Katha
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here
MUMBAI:Social Media is rife with influencers who make good content for users, and some of them are very creative and...
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating once again with Sony TV and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky
Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating with Sony TV once again and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV”
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat reveals who are her best friends on Udaariyaan, check out`
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat reveals who she is closest to On Udaariyaan, check out
Indian Idol Season 13 : Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage
Indian Idol Season 13 : Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage
Anupama’s Anu aka Asmi Deo has a Special Name for Ashlesha Savant, find out here
Anupama’s Anu aka Asmi Deo has a Special Name for Ashlesha Savant, find out here