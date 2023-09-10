Master Chef India Season 9: Exclusive! This when the show will stream on Sony Liv

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

The final top three contestants of the show were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma and Suvarna Bagul.

Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show, he won the golden chef coat with his name written on it. He also won Rupees 25 lakhs and took the trophy home.

The year the show won't be telecast on television but will stream on the OTT platform SonLiv.

The judges of the show would be Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra.

The fans are super excited for the new season and can't wait for the show to stream on the OTT platform.

The show will finally stream on Sony Liv from the 16th of October at 8 : 00 pm.

Well, it will be interesting to see this season how creative the contestants would be.

Are you excited for the new season?

Let us known in the comments below?

