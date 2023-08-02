Master Chef Season 7: Chef Vikas Khanna sends birthday wishes to Chef Ranveer Brar with this special video; calls him his lifeline

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar have been connected to the show for a long time as they are the judges in the show MasterChef India Season 7, along with chef Garima Arora.

A lesser-known fact is that Chef Ranveer and Chef Vikas are actually very good friends off-screen, and they share a great bond with each other.

ALSO READ : 'MasterChef India': Contestant lays out South Indian cuisine beyond idli, dosa

The two are really close friends and that can be seen in the funny posts that they share with each other.

Today is Chef Ranveer’s birthday, and Chef Vikas has the cutest and most adorable message for his close friend.

He shared a funny reel with Chef Ranveer and captioned it saying – ‘Happppppy Birthday to my dearest reel-brother, greatest human, & my lifeline. And who laughs at all my jokes.”

He also shared a fun conversation that two had, which has left the fans in splits.

Check out the funny conversation below :

V - I couldn’t sleep last night bro.

R - Really?

V - I got scared that I might be in love or something.

R - Then?

V - Later I realized that I had slept a lot during the day. I got scared for nothing.

Well, there is no doubt Chef Vikas and Chef Ranveer share a great bond of friendship and have a bond of brotherhood.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?