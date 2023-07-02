Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough sport

In the upcoming episode, the judges will give the contestants the challenge to cook food on a track and they have to sell it to the customers who come out there they have to pay them and whichever team would be able to collect more money will be saved and will go in the next round.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 19:05
Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It’s only been one week since the show has begun, and it’s doing extremely well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 16 contestants who would compete with each other and will cook tasty dishes in tough challenges. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, whereas the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and are impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

ALSO READ : Master Chef India Season 7: The judges introduce the three rounds that the contestants will have to go through this week to save themselves from elimination

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants were given a task where they were given an ingredient and they had to prepare a dish from it.

We did see how Aruna and Kamaldeep Kaur were saved for the whole week as their dish was the dish of the day.

In the upcoming episode, the judges will give the contestants the challenge to cook food on a track and they have to sell it to the customers who come out there they have to pay them and whichever team would be able to collect more money will be saved and will go in the next round.

Well, the contestants will be working under pressure and there would be some mistakes that would be done, but it will be interesting to see if they would overcome them.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show

 

Bigg Boss Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows divorce Rakhi Sawant Ritesh TellyChakkar Adil Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 19:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by police after she files complaint; find out more
MUMBAI :Well-known actress Rakhi Sawant’s new husband – Adil Khan Durrani – was arrested by the police today post the...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I feel like it has become a little dirty, more abusive now, and families watch shows a lot; It's like watching an adult movie in front of the family Kundali Bhagya’s Geetanjali Mishra expresses her views on Bigg Boss!
MUMBAI :Geetanjali Mishra is a popular name on Television and she has been working in the industry for around a decade...
Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, let us have a look at the Bollywood actors who fall for each other on sets and got married
MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen some beautiful couples coming from the side of the Bollywood industry, from Amitabh...
Lost actress Pia Bajpiee says, “My biggest issue is that my films didn’t get the release that they deserved” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:Pia Bajpiee, who has been a part of many Bollywood and South films, will next be seen in Lost which stars Yami...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Toshu gets admitted to the hospital and calls out to Anupama; Vanraj fears for his son’s life
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, let us have a look at the Bollywood actors who fall for each other on sets and
Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, let us have a look at the Bollywood actors who fall for each other on sets and got married

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by police after she files complaint; find out more
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by police after she files complaint; find out more
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I feel like it has become a little dirty, more abusive now, and families watch shows a lot; It's like
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I feel like it has become a little dirty, more abusive now, and families watch shows a lot; It's like watching an adult movie in front of the family Kundali Bhagya’s Geetanjali Mishra expresses her views on Bigg Boss!
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Niti Taylor reveals how she is stepping into new beginnings, details inside
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Niti Taylor reveals how she is stepping into new beginnings, details inside
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya