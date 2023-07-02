Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough sport

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It’s only been one week since the show has begun, and it’s doing extremely well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 16 contestants who would compete with each other and will cook tasty dishes in tough challenges. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, whereas the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and are impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants were given a task where they were given an ingredient and they had to prepare a dish from it.

We did see how Aruna and Kamaldeep Kaur were saved for the whole week as their dish was the dish of the day.

In the upcoming episode, the judges will give the contestants the challenge to cook food on a track and they have to sell it to the customers who come out there they have to pay them and whichever team would be able to collect more money will be saved and will go in the next round.

Well, the contestants will be working under pressure and there would be some mistakes that would be done, but it will be interesting to see if they would overcome them.

