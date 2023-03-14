MasterChef 7: WOW! Ace Chef Pooja Dhingra to grace the show; challenges contestants to make a perfect macaroon during the semi–finale week

In the upcoming episode, chef Pooja Dhingra will be gracing the show, where she would be challenging the contestants to make a perfect macaroon and the contestants would be giving their best to reach the finale of the show.
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.


We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone
 

Now, this week is the semi – finale of the episode and chef Pooja Dhingra will be gracing the show where she would be giving a challenge to the contestants where they would have to make a perfect macaron. ‘

The contestants will be seen giving their best push during the semi–finale episode so that they could reach the finale of the show.

This week the contestants will be judged on presentation, innovation, and Taste.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would the contestant live up to the expectations of the judges and who would make it to the finale.

Who do you think would be the finalist of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

