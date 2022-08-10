Masterchef India 7: Amazing! Chef Ranveer Brar spills the beans on the 3 T’s of Biryani to get the best dish

MUMBAI :Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version.

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

Now, Ranveer Brar who loves Biryani was all praises for contestant Suvarna Bagul who served the most delectable Mutton biryani. He said, “ I can finish this entire plate”. He added, “Suvarna’s biryani was comforting, it reminded me of home. She also discussed with us how every other Sunday, she makes biryani for her family and friends when they have a get-together. That feeling of coming together and enjoying food was present in Suvarna’s dish.”

Talking to the contestants about his love for biryanis, Ranveer added, “Cooking biryani takes time as it requires the juices of the meat to perfectly blend with the rice. Before the home cooks began making biryani, the one thing I asked them was to keep in mind that there are the 3Ts – temperature, technique, and trust.”

‘MasterChef India’ airs only on Sony Entertainment Television.

