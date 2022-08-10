MasterChef India 7: Awesome!Netizens heap praises for Aruna Vijay and call chef Saransh Goila’s dish a masterpiece

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. In the grand finale week, special guest chef Saransh Goila has been giving some fun challenges to the contestants.
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version. 

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. In the grand finale week, special guest chef Saransh Goila has been giving some fun challenges to the contestants. All of them did their best to impress the judges. Netizens seemed to really appreciate the efforts of contestant Aruna Vijay and praising her one user wrote, “Aruna was at her best today”, another one wrote, “Aruna was out of her comfort zone. Today she did well.#masterchefindia” 

One user praised Saransh Goila and wrote, “The dish is super best looking and the efforts while making it Hatts off to Chef Saransh Golia 100 days traveling to India and that too with a representation in the form of a dish is masterpiece.Safarnama is the best @SaranshGoila #MasterChef #MasterChefIndia.”

The show’s ticket to the finale has begun and it will conclude on 31st march. The show’s finalists are Santa Sharma, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Aruna Vijay, and Suvarna Bagul. The show’s final episode will be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app on Friday.

