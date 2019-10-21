MasterChef India is back with season 6!

MUMBAI: Star plus is all set to bring in fresh talent on its prized and one of the most popular cooking show – MasterChef India Season 6! The show is the most sought-after platform for dexterous cooks from across the country who look forward to hone their skills under the able guidance of award winner and Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna.

The show is all set to scout for a fresh new generation of aspiring chefs and will be conducting auditions across the country.

The talented chef *‘Pankaj Bhadouria’* is a major example of the kind of talent Master Chef India has brought into the limelight. She was the winner of season 01 and has received global recognition by having an official MasterChef Cookbook in her name. *_Moreover, She will be present at the Delhi audition venue to encourage the aspiring chefs._* Another notable name is Kirti Bhoutika who won the title of MasterChef in 2016 and then went on to be a part of various talk shows, speeches and cooking demonstrations.

So, if you have the talent to win the nation’s heart with your dab hand at cooking, head to the nearest audition centre and participate to be the next ‘MasterChef India’.

The auditions in the city will be held on *Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8 am onwards at Happy Model School ,Block B2, BB Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058.* For further information, log on to www.masterchefindia.in

Get ready to watch the aspiring chefs turn their dreams into reality with MasterChef India season 6 soon on Star Plus.