'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:57
MUMBAI :Well-known chef Manav Khanna challenged the cooking skills of the contestant Priyanka Kundu during the 'Immunity Pin' challenge of 'MasterChef India'. While Manav prepares a savoury dish called 'Kaala Kand', Priyanka makes a dessert, 'Pink Passion'.

Talking about his experience Manav said: "It was an exciting moment for me to step into the 'MasterChef' kitchen. The challenge was tough but I enjoyed every moment of it. I was actually initially nervous going against Priyanka because she was playing to her strengths and I am no 'Dessert King'. I am better at making savoury food and that is what I focused on."

Priyanka, who is a home cook and has no professional experience added that she was nervous to compete with a professional chef at Gaa restaurant.

She shared: "I was scared but there was a sense of excitement as well because this is an opportunity to compete against a highly trained sous Chef and present the dishes together to the judges. I especially named my dish 'Pink Passion' because that defines my passion for cooking."

"I did cook up a storm in the kitchen, my counter was a mess by the time I plated my dish and it was more nerve-wracking to see Chef Manav so calm and composed at his own counter. I was running around, trying to perfect my dish while my fellow co-home cooks were audibly very impressed by Chef Manav, which did not help my nervous heart at all. Yet, through the chaos, I managed to serve my dessert to the judges and I hope I've done enough to win the Immunity Pin," she added.

The show is judged by Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora.

'MasterChef India' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOUCE -IANS

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:57

