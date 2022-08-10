'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces

Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, who are seen judging cooking talents on 'MasterChef India', keep coming up with interesting challenges for the contestants and this time they have asked them to prepare a dish using the four most popular sauces of Goa. Contestant Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow impressed the judges with his dish although he found it really challenging.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 16:56
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces

MUMBAI : Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, who are seen judging cooking talents on 'MasterChef India', keep coming up with interesting challenges for the contestants and this time they have asked them to prepare a dish using the four most popular sauces of Goa. Contestant Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow impressed the judges with his dish although he found it really challenging.

Sachin was seen getting confused and messing up with the ingredients provided. Although, later he was successful in coming up with a dish according to their demand. The challenge was to blend the sauces given with an ingredient which is high in protein.

The 'MasterChef India' contestant used crab as it is high in protein and also because the sauce he had been given goes well with it.

Finally, he prepared 'Crab Shack Shack' and received positive reviews from the judges on the show.

While talking about the challenge, he shared: "The difficulty of today's challenge was high, but it was also very fascinating. In this task, I was able to learn something new. I used an ingredient I had never used before, and while I was initially terrified, I ended up trusting my instincts and everything turned out fine."

The top 12 contestants, Priyanka Kundu Biswas from Kolkata, Aruna Vijay from Chennai, Priya Vijan from Bengaluru, Nazia Sultana from Guwahati, Avinash Patnaik from Bhubaneswar, Santa Sarmah from Guwahati, Gurkirat Singh from Haryana, Kamaldeep Kaur from Ludhiana, Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow, Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai, Deepa Chauhan from Bengaluru, Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam, and Vineet Yadav from Lucknow are seen facing the challenges in Goa this week.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora MasterChef India' Priyanka Kundu Biswas from Kolkata Aruna Vijay from Chennai Priya Vijan from Bengaluru Nazia Sultana from Guwahati Avinash Patnaik from Bhubaneswar Santa Sarmah from Guwahati Gurkirat Singh from Haryana Kamaldeep Kaur from Ludhiana Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai Deepa Chauhan from Bengaluru Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam and Vineet Yadav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 16:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to plan Angad and Seerat’s date, Sahiba faces money-troubles
MUMBAI : Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Exclusive! Gagan finally arrives at the Oswal house and Simar spies on Masoomi!
MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces
MUMBAI : Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, who are seen judging cooking talents on '...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets jealous on seeing Katha with Ehsan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi following each other’s footsteps? Check out the deets
Are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi following each other’s footsteps? Check out the deets
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together
Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case
Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan lashes out at Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan lashes out at Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star