Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was in awe of Haryana's Gurkirat Singh's special preparation of 'Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea'. The Qatayef is a dessert dish, and the Chefs were amazed at how well it combines with cinnamon tea because typically, desserts do not go well with sweet beverages.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 17:20
MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was in awe of Haryana's Gurkirat Singh's special preparation of 'Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea'. The Qatayef is a dessert dish, and the Chefs were amazed at how well it combines with cinnamon tea because typically, desserts do not go well with sweet beverages.

Ranveer said: "I was surprised by the idea of Gurkirat's dish which was having two sweeteners together on the plate- a dessert and tea. It was a better decision to present us with Gurkirat's dish than Nayanjyoti Saikia because his chicken was burnt. The Qatayef and the cinnamon tea blended harmoniously. The tea was light, and the spice of the cinnamon balanced out the sweetness of the Qatayef."

Talking about his dish, Gurkirat also added: "I have never tried an Arabic dish, but I succeeded in making this dish because it seemed close to home but unique to this culture as well. It's also my first time in Abu Dhabi and I am so very grateful to the makers of 'MasterChef India' for giving us this opportunity."

As the home chefs or contestants travel to Abu Dhabi, judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora asked them to prepare Arabic street food. Assam's Nayanjyoti Saikia and Haryana's Gurkirat Singh impressed the judges with their preparations.

SOURCE-IANS

 

'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
