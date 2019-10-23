MasterChef India Season 5 winner Kirti Bhoutika to be seen in 6th season

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring in fresh talent on its prized and most popular cooking show MasterChef India Season 6. The show is the most sought-after platform for dexterous cooks from across the country who look forward to hone their skills under the able guidance of award winner and Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna.



The show is all set to scout for a fresh new generation of aspiring chefs and will be conducting auditions across the country.



TellyChakkar already broke the news about four popular chefs who have turned judges for the 6th season (Read Here: Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia turn judges for MasterChef Season 6).



Now, we hear that Kirti Bhoutika, who won the title of MasterChef in 2016, will be seen in the 6th season as well. She will be present at the Mumbai audition venue to encourage aspiring chefs.



There are reports that Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has been finalized as the face of MasterChef India Season 6.



The show is most likely to hit the TV screens from 30th November at 9.30 PM.



Well, it certainly looks like the upcoming season is all set to serve a platter of cooking, talent, and entertainment.