MasterChef India Season 7 : Aruna Vijay, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat miscommunication in the blind relay task leads them to the danger zone

MasterChef India is one of the most successful cooking reality shows and now in the upcoming episode the contestants have to face the blind relay task and whoever wouldn’t be able to perform will go in the elimination round.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 19:36
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It’s only been one week since the show has begun, and it’s doing extremely well.
The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who would compete with each other and will cook tasty dishes in tough challenges. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, whereas the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and are impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants would have to face one of the toughest challenges where they will be divided into three teams, and would have to play blind relay.

Where the captain of each team would decide about a dish to be prepared and the other contestants wouldn’t know what they are cooking, when the judges will call the other people the captain of the make them understand what they are preparing and even one wrong communication is done the whole team can be in danger.

Aruna Vijay, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat seem to have a tough time as a small miscommunication happens and they seem to be in trouble.
It will be interesting to see how the contestants would deal with this task and save themselves from elimination.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

 

 

 


    

 

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar Aruna Vijay Kamaldeep Kaur Gurkirat
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 19:36

