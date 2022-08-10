MasterChef India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the top six finalists of the show

MasterChef Season 7 is finally coming to an end and here were bring you the top six contestants who are the finalist of the show,
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 14:29
MasterChef India Season

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it's all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today

The show has finally entered the finale week and soon the winner of the show will be announced.

Now the next week is the finale week and the show is got its top 6 contestants from which one of them would be declared the winner of the show.

The top 6 contestants of the show are Aruna Vijay, Gurkirat Singh Grover, Kamaldeep Kaur, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma, and Suvarna Bagul.

Each one of them has a different style of cooking and is known for its strengths.

It is very tough to say who would be the winner of the show the contestants would have to give their best to be declared as a chef in their professional life.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar Aruna Vijay Kamaldeep Kaur Gurkirat Priyanka Biswas
