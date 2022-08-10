MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Nayanjyoti Saikia gets a special power during the finale week; but goofs up in the task

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

The show has finally entered the finale week and soon the winner of the show will be announced.

In the upcoming episode, Chef Manish Mehrotra will be gracing the show where he will be bringing the last mystery box challenge.

Nayanjyoti Saikia will be having an advantage where he can choose the minutes for himself and the contestants and during the task, he does make a mistake where Chef Manish Mehrotra comes and interacts with him on how to rectify it.

On the other hand, from the contestants whose dish will be very nice, they would get saved and would go directly next in the finale of the show.

