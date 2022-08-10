MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur get eliminated; check out the top four finalists of the show

The finale of the show is nearing and the contestants are giving their best, and finally we have the top four contestants of the show.
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

The show has finally entered the finale week and soon the winner of the show will be announced.

The top 6 contestants of the show were Aruna Vijay, Gurkirat Singh Grover, Kamaldeep Kaur, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma, and Suvarna Bagul.

During the final round, Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur got eliminated as they couldn’t impress the judges with their cooking skills.

The show has finally got its top 4 finalists of the show who is Nayanjyoti Saikia, Aruna Vijay, Suvarna Bagul, and Santa Pawan Sharma.

Now one of them would be the winner of the show and finally, the show would come to an end.

Well, the entire finalist is giving their best and it will be interesting to see who would be the winner of the show

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

