MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Sachin Khatwani gets eliminated; check out the top 6 finalists of the show

MasterChef is one of the most loved cooking reality shows, which is nearing the finale. In the previous episode, we saw Sachin getting eliminated and the show getting its top six finalists.
6 finalists of the show

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India and audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.
This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  It commenced this year and is doing well.

MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it's all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.
The show finally got its top contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.
We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.
Now, in yesterday’s episode, we saw Sachin Khatwani getting eliminated as the judges didn’t like his dish.
Aruna, Gurkirat, Kamaldeep, Nayanjyoti,  Santa and Suvarna are the finalist of the show, and one of them would be declared the winner
Well, the finale of the show will take place next week and finally, this season would get its winner.
Well, the finale of the show will take place next week and finally, this season would get its winner.

MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

 

 

