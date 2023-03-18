MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Sachin Khatwani gets eliminated from the show; check out the top 6 finalists of the show

MasterChef is one of the most loved cooking reality shows and the show is nearing the finale of the show. In the previous episode, we did see that Sachin, got eliminated and the show finally got its top six finalists of the show.
6 finalists of the show

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.

Also Read :  MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

Now in yesterday’s episode, we did see Sachin Khatwani get eliminated as the judges didn’t like his dish and just a week before the finale he couldn’t become the finalist.

Aruna, Gurkirat, Kamaldeep, Nayanjyoti,  Santa, and Suvarna are the finalist of the show and one of them would be declared the winner of the show.

Well, the finale of the show will take place next week and finally, this season would get the winner of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read :  MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 17:19

