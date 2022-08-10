MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Suvarna Bagul makes a huge mistake during the finale round as she cooks with Chef Garima Arora

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.



The show finally got its top contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

The show has finally entered the finale week and soon, the winner of the show will be announced.

In the upcoming episodes, the contestants would have to cook with the judges and along with them, in their speed and capacity.

Now while cooking with Chef Garima, Suvarna Bagul will make a mistake as the colour of her dish won’t come that way the way Chef Garima would prepare it.

This would worry Suvarna as her one mistake can get her out of the finale of the show.

Though she is very good at cooking at times she falters.

It will be interesting to see what will be the outcome of this mistake.

What do you think will be the decision of the judges for Suvarna?

