MasterChef India Season 7: The contestants need to fight for the immunity batch; judges give the toughest challenge

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as different people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent of cooking.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel- Sony Television. It’s only been one week since the show has begun, and it’s doing extremely well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 16 contestants who will compete with each other and will cook tasty dishes in tough challenges. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, whereas the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing all the challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills, while some are saved a few of the contestants are in danger zone.

In the upcoming episode, the judges will give the contestant one of the toughest challenges in the show where they would have to cook an Indian dish and give it a twist of another country's taste.

And ho ever would win the challenge would get the immunity batch where they could save themselves from getting eliminated and do any challenge they want before the semi–final round.

It will be interesting to see how would the contestant fight it out and immune themselves.

