MasterChef India Season 7: Wow! The show isn’t over; the judges begin to cook and the contestants would judge them

MasterChef India Season 7 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and now the show isn’t over and for a week the judges will become the contestants of the show.
MASTERCHEF SEASON 7

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate 

and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

Today, marks the finale of the show and the top three contestants were  Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma, and Suvarna Bagul.

MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

The battle for the race was between them and the final food judging was done by Sanjeev Kapoor, where the contestants had to cook three meal dishes and whoever would impress the judges on taste, presentation and innovation would emerge as the winner of the show.

Finally, Nayanjyoti Saikia was announced as the winner of the show and he won the chef coat with his name written. He also won Rupees 25 lakhs and took the trophy home.

We have good news for the fans that the show hasn’t yet gone off – air and for a week more it will be telecasted.

This time the judges of the show will cook for the contestants and they would have to taste and let them know how it was.

They will also teach them new ways of cooking and will train them how to do things.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would the judges train the contestants.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

 

 

