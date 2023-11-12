MasterChef India Season 8: Wow! Second runner up Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed shares a heartfelt message reveals her dreams post the show says “ Will open my own restaurant in Kashmir by next year"

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sonyliv and the audience has given it thumbs up as the contestants are quite talented.

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra. We all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire. This season, Pooja is also getting along with them very well.

The show finally came to an end and Mohammed Ashiq emerged as the winner of the show.

He took the trophy and Rs. 25 Lakhs home and he was a well deserving candidate of the show.

Nambie Marak emerged as the first runner up of the show and Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed was the second runner up of the show.

Now Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed took to social media and shared a heartfelt and grateful message about her journey in the show.

Rukhsaar said that she thanks the almighty for giving her this opportunity and that even if she didn’t win the show she is happy in her heart for the way she has performed.

(ALSO READ: MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! The first service challenge to take place; contestants divided into two teams)

She also said that the dish she has prepared during the finale of the show was very special to her as she had the essence of her hometown Kashmir and she is so proud of it.

The chef also said that the show seemed like a distant dream but not anymore and she has learnt to be a better person and cook after being on the show. She also said that cooking is her passion and she will continue it and she is proud of the achievement she has achieved.

At the end she mentioned that next year if everything works well then she will open her restaurant in Kashmir which is her biggest dream and she will start cooking classes so that people who want to learn and experiment can.

Well, there is no doubt Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed was also a very good cook on the show and she has come a long way and may that during the finale of the show luck didn’t favour her but she impressed all the judges and audience of the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Must read! MasterChef India 8: Home Cooks faces a unique surprise by uniting with their fans for a special challenge; Here are the details!)