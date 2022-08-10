MasterChef Season 7: Big Update! Kamaldeep Kaur makes a big mistake; Chef Ranveer Brar gets upset

The finale of the show is nearing and soon the show would get the winner for this season. During the finale of the week, Kamaldeep Kaur makes a huge mistake which upsets Ranveer Brar.
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.
 
The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

 
The show has finally entered the finale week and soon the winner of the show will be announced.

 
Also Read :MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

In the upcoming episode, Kamaldeep Kaur will goof up as her dish doesn’t impress judge Ranveer.


In the new promo, one can see how Kamaldeep will fry brinjal and somewhere she would make a mistake and Chef Ranveer will be telling her where she faltered.


Well, she was the first finalist of the show and she has been getting good comments from the judges of the show.


It will be interesting to see who would be the winner of the show and who would impress the judges in each step.


Who do you think would be the winner of the show?


Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
Also Read : MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today

 

 

