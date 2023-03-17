MasterChef Season 7: OMG! Judges are shocked by the innovative idea of Santa Sharma for this shocking reason; warns her that it’s the semi-final week

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top contestants, who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

Also Read : MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

This week is the semi–final week and the contestants are giving their best on the show, so that they can reach the finale.

In the latest promo, we can see how the judges are worried for Santa, as she is making a cake with Kiwi, coffee and chillies.

That’s when Chef Garima comes and tells her that she needs to be careful as she cannot put all three elements in the cake as it will be confusing.

They get really worried for her as they feel something will go wrong with her dish.

But somewhere, Santa seems to be confident with her dish and she doesn’t want to miss this opportunity as she is just one step from the finale of the show.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today