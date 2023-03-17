MasterChef Season 7: OMG! The judges are shocked by the innovative idea of Santa Sharma for this shocking reason warn her that it’s the semi-final week

MasterChef is nearing the finale episode and the contestants are going all out and are giving their best in the show. Now in the new promo, the judges are shocked to see the dish that Santa is making and they seemed worried for her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 19:24
SANTA

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

Also Read :  MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

This week is the semi–final week and the contestants are giving their best on the show so that they can reach the finale of the show.

In the latest promo, we can see how the judges are worried for Santa as she is making a cake with Kiwi, Coffee, and Chillies.

That’s when Chef Garima comes and tells her that she needs to be careful as she cannot put all three elements in the cake as it will be confusing.

They get really worried for her as they feel something will go wrong with her dish.

But somewhere Santa seems to be confident in her dish and she doesn’t want to miss this opportunity as she is just one step from the finale of the show.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar Aruna Vijay Kamaldeep Kaur Gurkirat Priyanka Biswas Santa Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 19:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Garima Vikrant Singh roped in for upcoming web series Vakalatnama for Netflix
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world...
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine
MUMBAI:Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning on the big screens, but even in real life, the actress looks gorgeous. She is one...
Terrible! Chashni: Exclusive! Nirbhay’s club catches on fire, Chandni rushes to save it!
MUMBAI :Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The show...
Pushpa Impossible: Curious! Dilip’s plan to take over Pushpa’s life
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
'Bengal Tigress': Rekha lauds Rani's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'
MUMBAI : Rekha was in awe of actress Rani Mukerji's power-packed performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The veteran...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine

Latest Video

Related Stories
Megha Ray
Exclusive! “It is a female-led story and not in a way that it disregards men but I think women are more than pretty things”, Megha Ray talks about her new show Sapno ki Chhalaang, why she said yes and more!
NAKUUL
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta approached to be a part of the show?
Kismat Ki Lakiro Se: Kirti delivers first child amidst fallout with Varun and Shraddha; Actress Sumati Singh REVEALS if baby’s a
Kismat Ki Lakiro Se: Kirti delivers first child amidst fallout with Varun and Shraddha; Actress Sumati Singh REVEALS if baby’s arrival will mend her relationships.
AFSANA
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan to be part of the upcoming season?
Shark Tank Season 2: Audiece Verdict! As the show enters the finale week netizens share their feelings on the show and say " Thi
Shark Tank Season 2: Audiece Verdict! As the show enters the finale week netizens share their feelings on the show and say " This season was good but the investments could have been better will look forward to Season 3"
become parents to baby girl
Fantastic! Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actor Mohit Raina, become parents to baby girl