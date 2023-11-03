MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; Top chefs to guide the contestants during the semin- finale week

In the upcoming episode, top chefs would be gracing the show where they would be guiding and training the contestants to perform well and they would be helping them in their dishes.
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the privious episode we have seen how the Sachin, Suwarna, Priyanka and Gurkirit were in  the black apron challang where they had to give a test on the grill everyone performed well and gave their hundered percent. 

Priyanka couldn't impress the judges and hence she was eliminated from the show. 

In the upcoming episode, top chefs would be gracing the show where they would be guiding and training the contestants to perform well and they would be helping them in their dishes. 

The contestants would have to made dishes from liquid to solid and that would be their biggest challenge. 

Well, it will be interesting to see how would the contestants complete the task and who would secure their position  for the finale. 

Who do you think would the second finalist of the show? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

