MasterChef Season 8: Shocking! Nidhi gets eliminated meet the top four finalist of the show

MasterChef India Season 8 is one of the most successful and loved cooking shows where different people cook all types of cuisine. The one who survives in the show would be the winner. Here we bring you the finalists of the show.
MasterChef Season 8

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sonyliv and the audience has given it thumbs up as the contestants are quite talented.

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra. We all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire. This season, Pooja is also getting along with them very well.

In the last episode, we did see how Nidhi got eliminated from the show and finally, the season got the top four finalists of the show.

Suraj Thapa, Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed , Nambie Marak, Mohammed Aashiq, are the top four finalists of the show.

ALSO READ : MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! The first service challenge to take place; contestants divided into two teams

Now, they will have to face another battle ground and the ones who will perform well will reach the top two contestants and one of them will be declared as the winner of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants of this season are really talented and it's getting difficult for the judges to judge.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants of this season are really talented and it's getting difficult for the judges to judge.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Must read! MasterChef India 8: Home Cooks faces a unique surprise by uniting with their fans for a special challenge; Here are the details!

