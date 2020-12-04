Mastermind Vikas Gupta and his team of challengers set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Which Challenger are your excited to see?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is all set to witness a major dhamaka with some new entries on the show soon. Mastermind Vikas Gupta who has shown his presence in the last three seasons is set to enter the show.

Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Panjabi, and Kashmera Shah will be the challengers and will be making the game tougher for the contestants in the house.

TellyChakkar conducted a poll to ask the fans about whose entry they are excited for in the Bigg Boss house.

Check out the viewers' response:

The maximum number of votes went in Rakhis' favour. Rakhi has been a perfect example of entertainment with a dash of controversy. The actress was a part of season 1 and fans still remember her stint on the show.

Well, apart from that, check out what viewers have to say about the team of challengers entering the show.

Take a look:

The viewers are giving a mixed response about the team of challengers entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

