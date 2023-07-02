Maya aka Chhavi Pandey takes up a new Role on Anupama; what’s COOKING?

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa. The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 13:49
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. The storm aggravates again as Anu’s biological mother Maya makes an entry.

Also Read:  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Ankush exposes Maya; Anu's real fathers revealed

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Recently, we came across a bts post close to the sets!

Now, Ashlesha Savant has captured co-star Chhavi in this new avatar as he takes over the kitchen. Yes, Maya has entered the kitchen and looks like she is putting in ample effort to prepare something special!

Check out the post here!

Ashlesha captions this story as, “Making some grub for moi????”

Now, we don’t know who actually will get to savour the tasty delicacies that Maya has prepared but by the looks of it, we think its going to be yummy!

What do you think?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa,  We see that Anuj wants Ankush to find out the truth of Maya’s background. Further, Ankush will come up with a big revelation on the same.

While the party will be on, he will reveal what he knows about Maya that she has reportedly remained a bar dancer and performed at shady places. Further, reports suggest that listening to all this will strengthen Anuj’s resolve to not let his daughter go to Maya.

Also read:  Exclusive! Anupamaa: Anupama give Maya an ultimatum

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

