Maya aka Jennifer Winget surprises her fans with her new look in Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is an Indian television actress. She had started her career as a child actor to an established star.



She was a part of many serials but became a household name after she had essayed the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali . She won a lot of awards for her performance.



In 2016, Jennifer portrays Maya in Beyhadh which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession of love whereas Beyhadh is based on the obsession of hatred.



And now with the promo of Beyhadh 2 Maya is back to take revenge but this time it will be out of hatred and not love.



This time opposite to Jennifer the male lead will be Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang.



Fans were quite disheartened when the series came to an end in October 2017. The demand for the show was so high among viewers that the team came together for a second season.



A new promo of Beyhadh 2 was shared by Jennifer and it looks like this season will be even more dynamic than the previous one, and the character of Maya will be even more evil.



The show will air on December 2, 2019.



