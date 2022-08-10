Maya Confesses Her Feelings For Anuj, New Twist To Unfold In Anupama's Life

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience.

The current track revolves around Anupama, Anuj, Maya and how Anupama takes care of Toshu. Baa and Vanraj are happy with Anupama for spending time with the Shahs.

Audience to witness a plot twist in the upcoming promo of Anupama where it can be seen that Kavya reveals the truth about Maya. Maya confesses her feelings for Anuj which turns Anupama's world upside down. Vanraj confronts Anupama and reminds her about the mistakes committed by her in the past and trusting Anuj.

With Maya confessing her feelings for Anuj, will Anupama be able to save her family?

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on Star Plus at 10 PM.

