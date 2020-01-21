Maya game changer: Beyhadh 20th january 20202 Written Update

MUMBAI: Anaya tells Antra to have some food but she is not listening to her Rudra tells Antra to take care of Antra. Ananya finds one sketch she looks closely at it she finds that Rishi sketched, and maybe she can be her girlfriend. Ananya finds some clue against Maya she tells Rudra he gets angry Maya thinks Ananya can be threat to her and she should do something about it, Maya call Rudra and he leaves Roy mansion while going out he listen to MJ conversation that he must hack Rishi’s phone so that they can get any clue about it. Maya traps Rudra and manages to delete all data from Rishi’s phones.

Rajeev pretends that he didn’t think that he has backup and deleted all data. On the other hand, MJ starts looking for CCTV footage, but they were not able to see Maya’s face.

