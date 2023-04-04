Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'

TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who is seen playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show 'Anupamaa', talked about his on-screen character and new entrant Maya, played by Chhavi Pandey, who wants him in her life at any cost.
Gaurav Khanna

TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who is seen playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show 'Anupamaa', talked about his on-screen character and new entrant Maya, played by Chhavi Pandey, who wants him in her life at any cost.

The ongoing track is revolving around trouble between Anupamaa, essayed by Rupali Ganguly and Anuj because of Maya, who is also the mother of their adopted daughter Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Maya has taken her daughter away from Anuj and Anupamaa which has created differences between the two.

However, Anupamaa is seen trying everything to save her family. Anuj is heartbroken and Maya right now seems to be successful in creating difference between the two.

Gaurav spoke about the twist in Anuj's life and shared: "This is going to be a major twist that is going to ruin the lives of Anupamaa and Anuj. Maya has succeeded in her plans and taken Choti Anu from Anuj and Anupamaa leaving them devastated."

The 41-year-old actor, who is known for working in TV shows such as 'Bhabhi', 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Meri Doli Tere Angana', and many more, added how the upcoming episode will be bring an emotional turn as Anuj and Anupamaa will be separated.

"Anuj is heartbroken by the separation from Choti Anu and is going through an emotional breakdown. This is when cracks start appearing in Anupamaa and Anuj's relationship after which the audience will witness the separation of Anuj and Anupamaa. It will be intriguing to watch how Anuj and Anupamaa deal with this emotional rollercoaster," he added.

'Anupamaa' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE: IANS

