Mayra is dead Beyhadh January 23J anuary 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Mayra request Maya to stop the war and starts a new life , she tells her that she will not spare any member of Roy family, Maya recalls about times spent with Rudra and .she loves him she wants to ignore that memory and keep rivalry with them. Rajiv thanks Mayra for taking care of Maya. But before boarding the flight, she bumps into Aamir, who tells her that her he will not spare you her and then he points towards Mrityunjay (MJ), Maya learns that Mayra has not boarded the flight. She senses that Mayra is in trouble.



MJ kidnaps Mayra and threats to kill her for separating him from his son. But when he aims the revolver at her, he accidentally falls on the ground, and this gives Mayra a chance to lift the weapon. Mayra pulls the trigger and points at him, but Rudra reaches in the nick of time to stop her from killing his father. Rudra tries to calm Mayra and asks her to think about Rishi. Thus, by reminding her about Rishi, Rudra convinces her to put the revolver down. But she chooses not to spare MJ because she wants Maya to lead a happy with Rudra. Hence, she lies to Rudra and says that it was she who had killed Rishi. Though Mayra succeeds in shooting Mritunjay, she gets killed by him. And Maya gets shock to see Mayra getting killed, Rajiv tries to calm her so that she doesn't get caught. Mayra breathes her last before seeing Maya hiding behind a wall. Rudra consoles Antara as she sees MJ getting treatment in operation theatre. Antara tells Rudra that he may not acknowledge his father's love, but MJ has proved that he loves his sons a lot.

A while later, Rajiv is shocked to see Rudra outside Maya's house. He hides to avoid getting caught but hopes that Maya will be calm Rudra hugs her and says that he is happy that Mayra is dead but states that if MJ hadn't killed her, he would have done well. Maya picks a knife Rudra tells Maya to pray for his father's recovery and she does because she wants Mj to be killed by her hands.