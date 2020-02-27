Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu CONFESSES LOVE to each other

MUMBAI: Post the success of Bigg Boss 13, Colors’ rolled out a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The show is on the lines of a swayamvar wherein Paras and Shehnaaz are hunting for their prospective life partners.

While the format of the show that the girls have to impress Paras and boys have to impress Shehnaaz, the audience witnessed a unique connection and bond between Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu. The duo instantly clicked with each other and is seen taking their bond a bit seriously. At several occasions the duo has admitted liking each other.

In the upcoming episodes, both Mayur and Jasleen will confess that they are each other’s priority. Shehbaz will ask Mayur whom will he choose amongst Shehnaaz and Jasleen, the actor will immediately take Jasleen’s name. When the same question will be asked to Jasleen, she will mention that Mayur is her priority. The duo will then hug each other leaving the contestants awestruck.

