Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu get into a heated argument in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Post the success of Bigg Boss 13, Colors’ rolled out a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The show is on the lines of a swayamvar wherein Paras and Shehnaaz are hunting for their prospective life partners.

Now in tonight’s episode viewers can look forward to a heated argument between Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu.

Contestants will get a chance to go on a date with Shehnaaz and Paras however only after they succeed in punishment given by Paras and Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz asks Mayur Verma to wear a saree while Paras asks Sanjjana to dive inside the swimming pool. Later, Jasleen is asked to clear contestants’ misconception. Things that she says don’t go down well with the suitors. And due to which Mayur and Jasleen get into heated argument.

Mayur and Jasleen have shared good bond until now however it will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming days.