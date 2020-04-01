Mayur Verma hits back at Devoleena’s ‘sympathy’ comment; asks her to apologize to #SidNaaz fans

MUMBAI: The situation between actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mayur Verma had intensified.
Well, it all started when Devoleena said that she loved Sidharth in the song Bhula Dunga, however, she found Shehnaaz a little young in front of him. Devoleena further added that it would have been great if Rashami would have been a part of the song instead.
This did not go down well with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Mayur Verma and he blasted at Devoleena, stating that her eyesight is weak. He also asked her to keep her mouth shut on comparing Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry with her pet dog. Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
I totally disagree with the statements given by @devoleena that she can't see any chemistry between #SidNaaz in their new song. Being artist how can she demotivate someone for their hardwork. If she can't appreciate someone's hardwork in Bollywood industry than she should keep her mouth shut rather speaking wrong things about others artist. I am totally shocked and angry after hearing these statements by her. She has to say Sorry to #SidNaaz All her #SidNaaz fans will never accept such statements from anyone. @badeshashehbaz @shehnaazgill
Later, Devoleena reacted by stating, “Shaadi nahi hui toh sadme mai chala gaya hai bechara. My sympathy is with you”.
Take a look!
And now, Mayur has hit back at Devoleena. He has uploaded another video where he asking Devoleena to apologize #SidNaaz fans. Take a look!
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment