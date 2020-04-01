News

Mayur Verma hits back at Devoleena’s ‘sympathy’ comment; asks her to apologize to #SidNaaz fans

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
01 Apr 2020 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: The situation between actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mayur Verma had intensified.

Well,  it all started when Devoleena said that she loved Sidharth in the song Bhula Dunga, however, she found Shehnaaz a little young in front of him. Devoleena further added that it would have been great if Rashami would have been a part of the song instead.

This did not go down well with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Mayur Verma and he blasted at Devoleena, stating that her eyesight is weak. He also asked her to keep her mouth shut on comparing Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry with her pet dog. Take a look!

Later, Devoleena reacted by stating, “Shaadi nahi hui toh sadme mai chala gaya hai bechara. My sympathy is with you”.

Take a look!

And now, Mayur has hit back at Devoleena. He has uploaded another video where he asking Devoleena to apologize #SidNaaz fans. Take a look!

Tags Mayur Verma Devoleena Bhattacharjee Bhula Dunga Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Instagram TellyChakkar

