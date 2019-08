MUMBAI: Star Bharat's popular daily soap Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Ram and Mayura's wedding is happening as per Mayura's plan.



Mayura is marrying Ram with a plan to take revenge from Rivaaj and family.



Mayura and Ram's wedding day has arrived, and they sit at the wedding mandap.



Soon, the lights go off.



Ram is replaced by Rivaaj, and Mayura gets a hint about it.



Thus, she leaves the mandap.



