Mayura's scarred look from Pinjara - Khubsurti Ka will give you goosebumps

MUMBAI: Colors' show Pinjara - Khubsurti Ka which was launched a few months ago is doing wonders on the small screen. The show has managed to garner lots of praises for its intriguing storyline.

Sahil Uppal and Riya Sharma's fresh pairing has worked wonders for the show and their jodi has become quite popular among the fans.

We all know how Omkar destroyed Mayura's face and scarred it forever. Mayura got the biggest shock of her life which also affected her mentally. However, she is all set to bounce back and take revenge from Omkar.

ALSO READ: Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, 8th December 2020, Written Update: Omkar marries Aishwarya to defeat Mayura

A new look of Maurya is doing the rounds of social media where she is decked up beautifully in a bridal avatar. We can also see the scar on her face which Omkar gave her and ruined Mayura's life.

Take a look:

Mayura won't spare Omkar for what he has done to her. The revenge drama ill bing many twists and turns in the story.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, 9th December 2020, Written Update