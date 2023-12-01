MC Stan’s mom spills the beans on his marriage with girlfriend Anam Shaikh aka Buba in 2024?

MUMBAI : MC Stan is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house this season. He has been playing the game well and has a huge fan following who like his game a lot. He is in a relationship with Anam Shaikh, and the housemates keep teasing him with his girlfriend’s nickname ‘Buba’. Recently, when Stan’s mother entered the house, even then the housemates pulled his leg and asked his mother about their wedding plans next year.

During the family episode, MC Stan's mother entered the house and became emotional as she met her son after such a long time. The mother-son duo shared some touching moments as he hugged and kissed her. Later, his mother sat down with other housemates and they had some fun conversations together. Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare asked the rapper’s mother about Buba and she said, “She is a nice girl.” They later asked her if their wedding is on the table. To this, she started laughing and said that it is God's will. While they were talking about this, the rapper could be seen blushing as his mother kept pulling his legs. She also said that Buba had come home to meet her some days back.

ALSO READ : 'BB 16': MC Stan creates a stir with 'shemdi', and his luxury labels

MC Stan’s mother also advised Shalin to not include anyone's parents and family members in his fights. Bhanot immediately joined hands and apologised to her for abusing MC Stan and dragging his family into the fight. She even shared some advice with Archana Gautam, telling her to not abuse and indulge in fights with the rapper. She even revealed to Shiv that she loves and cherishes the friendship between him and MC Stan.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from

Credits : SpotboyE