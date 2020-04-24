MeAt20 Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon shares her image as young bride

MUMBAI: Owing to the current lockdown scenario, everyone is picking up a new skill or reviving their long-lost hobbies. Not far behind is &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Saumya Tandon who plays the elite Anita Bhabi in the show. With some time in hand, Saumya has been sharing interesting social media posts of herself and her fans are not complaining. From wearing the chef’s hat and cooking some interesting easy to cook meals to playing fun boardgames with her husband, Saumya has been making the best use of her time at home.

Very recently, she visited her early career days too and inspired her fans and followers to stay positive. In another series, the actor shared a collage of two throwback images, one where she was 20 years old, dressed up as a pretty young bride and the other, a recent picture in a beautiful bridal look which followed with a caption, “Now and then, bride now bride then, 20 years ago and now. #throwbackthursday.”

Saumya has previously shared that &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai was her debut in the daily soap bandwagon and she is glad to take this up as it has helped her evolve as an actor. Also, this was the first time she tried her hand at comedy and thoroughly enjoyed it. The actress has always managed to keep up her glam quotient high despite her recent entry into motherhood. Saumya mentions that being a mother does not change her as a person and it is all about time management.