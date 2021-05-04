Meditation is the best therapy: Actor Manish Verma

MUMBAI: Covid-19 has hit our nation to the core. Businesses and shoots have come to a halt after the government announced the lockdown. It is undoubtedlyundouabedtly affecting the mental health of people around the world. As a result, People are slipping into depression because being confined to the four walls is extremely difficult.

Actor Manish Verma who is garnering much appreciation from viewers for his character of ‘Gulshan’ in Zee TV show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ is trying all the ways to keep himself positive these days. Meditation is working as a miracle for the actor. “From the past few days, only bad news has been coming from everywhere. From Television to social media, people are talking about negative news only and it really makes me depressed as I am very sensitive. It is absolutely impossible to avoid such news. The only thing we can do is to keep ourselves positive somehow. If someone is Covid positive, Positivity is the only remedy that can cure them more than any medicine.”

Talking about how the actor is keeping himself optimistic, Verma says “Meditation is keeping me calm these days. Whenever I hear any bad news, I just try to keep myself tranquil through meditation. Trust me, Meditation is the best therapy. Apart from this, I have also developed the habit of reading novels. We have to pass this crucial time so it’s better to hone our skills and make this period fruitful”