Meenakshi secure Kunal's back in Yeh Rihstey Hai Pyaar Ke

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2019 08:45 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rihstey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Meenakshi and Kunal are upset with each other.

Kunal does not want to talk to Meenakshi, as she forced him to marry Kuhu.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi wants to make sure that Kunal never comes to know about his illegitimacy truth.

Meenakshi thus request for some documents, but they reach Kunal’s cabin.

However, Meenakshi manages to get her hands on them before Kunal sees them.

It will be interesting to see how long Meenakshi manages to hide the reality from Kunal.

