Meenal Padiyar: Madhavi Tai is an amalgamation of all good human qualities

MUMBAI: Actress Meenal Padiyar says that goodness of her Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii character rubs off on her.

"I am playing Madhavi Tai in this series. She is a very dedicated, hard-working and experienced head nurse. She is a soft-spoken and homely person who cares for her patients and shares cordial relationships with them. She exudes a lot of warmth and positivity which brings Dr. Deepika Sinha closer to her. She is like a mother figure to Dr. Deepika Sinha," she said.

According to her, Madhavi Tai is an amalgamation of all good human qualities. "I am also soft-spoken, caring and homely like her, so I have many good qualities in me. That way I relate to her in many ways. I think the goodness of her rubs off on me whenever I play this part," she said. This is for the first time that she is playing this type of character in a medical drama. "As a performer, I find it more exciting and challenging. As an actor you always wish and try to do different characters which you had never done before. I can say that this role gives me an opportunity to fulfill my wish. And when you play different roles, many things come to you as a revelation which makes your experience very refreshing and thrilling," she said.

She thinks the title is very apt for the show as it is based on doctors' lives and their relationships with patients, their equations with subordinates and staff members, highs and lows of their personal and professional journey. Dhadkan means heartbeat. This word directly connects to medical science," she explained. The show is produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot (Invictus T. Mediaworks and Studio Next)