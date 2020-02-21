Meer Ali in Dangal TV’s Alif Laila

MUMBAI: Meer Ali who is well known as Lord Indra in Sony TV’s mythological drama Vighnaharta Ganesha, has bagged his next project.

The sources of a web portal state that Meer Ali has bagged a challenging role in Dangal TV’s fantasy drama, Alif Laila. The sources further reveal that the actor will play one of the primary roles in the show along with Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi.

Meer has featured in Main Bhi Ardhangini, Miley Jab Hum Tum, SuperCops vs SuperVillains, and Dahleez.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Credits: India Forums