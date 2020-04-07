Meera Deosthale: I and Namish haven't spoken to each other even once since the lockdown

MUMBAI: Meera Deosthale says she is not in contact with co-star Namish Taneja! Is all well between them?

Meera Deosthale is currently seen in Colors' show Vidya. The actress is paired opposite Namish Taneja in the show. Meera and Namish make a great pair and fans are loving this onscreen couple.

Meera is popularly known for her role Chakor in Colors' show Udaan and won several hearts with her stellar performance.

During her recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, the actress got candid about his shows, co-stars, friends and family.

When Meera was asked if she is in contact with her co-stars, the actress said that she stays in touch with lots of co-stars from Udaan by messaging and video calling them on a regular basis.

Further, when Meera was asked if she is in touch with her present co-star Namish Taneja, the actress gave a shocking reply but in a fun way. Meera said that she is not at all in touch with Namish. Yes, that's right!

The actress revealed that they haven't spoken to each other even once accept during their live chat with Colors.

Meera jokingly said that she taunted Namish for not even dropping a single message to her and asking about what she is up to.

However, Meera said that she keeps connecting with the other co-stars of Vidya like Mansi Srivastava and Vikrant Singh.

Well, we hope to see Namish and Meera soon on the small screen.

