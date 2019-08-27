Meera Deosthale injured on Vidya’s sets

MUMBAI: Meera Deosthale has been part of several shows. She made her television debut with Sasural Simar Ka. She then acted in Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Udaan. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming show, Vidya.

According to a report in India forums, Meera wanted her scene to be perfect. A certain sequence required her to perform between a few rocks and bricks and concrete. While performing, Meera got scratched and cut as she had to keep rubbing against the rough surface and by the end of the sequence, she had red skin. Later, she had to be rushed to receive medical help where she had ice packs as she needed to get the swelling down a bit and the redness to disappear. Meera said, "Post the shoot the scene looked so good that made me realize the amount of hard work that goes into putting shows up and when you see a perfect shot it’s all worth it."