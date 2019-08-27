News

Meera Deosthale injured on Vidya’s sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 08:45 PM

MUMBAI: Meera Deosthale has been part of several shows. She made her television debut with Sasural Simar Ka. She then acted in Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Udaan. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming show, Vidya.

According to a report in India forums, Meera wanted her scene to be perfect. A certain sequence required her to perform between a few rocks and bricks and concrete. While performing, Meera got scratched and cut as she had to keep rubbing against the rough surface and by the end of the sequence, she had red skin. Later, she had to be rushed to receive medical help where she had ice packs as she needed to get the swelling down a bit and the redness to disappear. Meera said, "Post the shoot the scene looked so good that made me realize the amount of hard work that goes into putting shows up and when you see a perfect shot it’s all worth it."

Tags > Meera Deosthale, Vidya, Dilli wali Thakur Gurls, Udaan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Dance India Dance upcoming episode

In pics: Dance India Dance upcoming episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

past seven days