Meera Deosthale-Namish Taneja to don a different look for Vidya; check out pictures

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is one of the most-watched TV serials of the small screen. Namish Taneja and Meera Deosthale's cute jodi has won several hearts.

The current track of Vidya is witnessing lots of drama as Nanku is creating major problems for Vidya and Vivek. Last week, we saw how Nanku found a way to demolish the school where Vidya is teaching as he wants to build a temple there.

Even after several efforts Vidya and Vivek fail to save the school and in one of the incident, Vivek falls in his own trap and gets suspended. Vidya is in deep trouble and doesn't know how to save Vivek and her school.

While more drama is yet to unfold, Meera Deosthale's latest Instagram story has given us more update about what can possibly happen ahead.

The actress shared two pictures on her Instagram story where both she and Namish are all decked up traditional Rajasthani attires. While Namish was barely recognizable in his beard look, Vidya looked simply beautiful in bright pink lehenga choli with traditional silver jewellery.

Take a look at the pictures:

Is this a new plan of Vidya and Vivek to save the school and face Nanku? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.