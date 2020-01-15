"Meera Deosthale plans a special treat for the entire cast and crew of COLORS’ Vidya on Makar Sankranti"

MUMBAI: Meera Deosthale, who is popularly known as Vidya in COLORS’ fiction drama, Vidya, is super excited as her favourite festival is around the corner-- the festival of Kites, Makar Sankranti or what Gujarati’s called it as Uttarayan. Not many know but this television actress loves flying kites and even participated in kite flying competitions back in her hometown.

Every year Meera looks forward to celebrating Makar Sankranti not just with her family and friends but also with her co-stars on set. Even this year, the actress plans to get for her co-stars and crew, Gujarati’s special delicacy Undhiyu.

Talking about the same, Meera said, “As we all know, Makar Sankranti is a festival of kites, happiness and yummy food. The most special part of this festival is when I help my mother cook the famous Gujarati delicacy that is Undhiyu. Like every year, even this year my mom will cook Undhiyu and I will take it along with me as a token of good luck for all my cast and crew on the sets of Vidya."